Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 118,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $7,164,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

ACN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.07. 99,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

