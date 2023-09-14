ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business had revenue of $19.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

