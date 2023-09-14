ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Shares of ADCT stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business had revenue of $19.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).
