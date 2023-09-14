Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Down 1.2%

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €8.50 ($9.14) and last traded at €8.50 ($9.14). 41,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.60 ($9.25).

Adler Real Estate Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $932.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.72.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in or on the outskirts of large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

