ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.79 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $852.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,673,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $973,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

