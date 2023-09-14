Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Cut by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.39.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $547.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,977. The firm has a market cap of $249.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

