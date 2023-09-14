Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,170 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

