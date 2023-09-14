Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,264 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.