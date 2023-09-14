Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 95 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $281.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.84. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

