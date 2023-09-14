Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,268,037 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,268,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,824,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.34% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,154 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 951,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,789,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,084,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 680,060 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CGXU opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

