Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $552,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

