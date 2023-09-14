Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAUG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $529.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

