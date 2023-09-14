Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

