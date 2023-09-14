Advance Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VB stock opened at $195.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

