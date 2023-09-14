Advance Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Protective Life Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Protective Life Corp now owns 294,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,383,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

