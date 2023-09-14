Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $64.26.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.27%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

