Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,542 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,611,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,888,000 after buying an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,297,000 after buying an additional 295,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 1,310,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

