Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,725 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,725 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 188,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,196 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,007,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,704,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $93.59 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

