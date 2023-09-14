Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

