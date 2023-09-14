Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.