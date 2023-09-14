Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 838 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

