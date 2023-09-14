Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 858 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.85 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

