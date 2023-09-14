Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 43,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,079,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $374.21 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.