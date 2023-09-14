Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $122.59 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

