Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 259.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
