Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFRM. Piper Sandler lowered Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of AFRM opened at $23.35 on Monday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Affirm by 340.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

