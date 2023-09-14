ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
AGESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ageas SA/NV from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.
ageas SA/NV Price Performance
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
