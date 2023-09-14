Agincourt Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after buying an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,801,000 after buying an additional 5,226,719 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.74. 721,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,743. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

