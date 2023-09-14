Air Industries Group Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) – Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Air Industries Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Industries Group in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AIRI opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

