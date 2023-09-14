Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,196,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,935,348 shares of company stock worth $264,281,185 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

