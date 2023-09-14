AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38). 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 24,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.39).

AIREA Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The company has a market capitalization of £12.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,016.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.50.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

