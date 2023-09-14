Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

