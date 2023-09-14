Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

