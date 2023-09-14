Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

