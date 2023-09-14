Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded at OTR Global

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.33.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $325.78. 76,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

