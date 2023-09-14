Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Trading 7.5% Higher

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.41. 321,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 137,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alkaline Water by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,567,006 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

