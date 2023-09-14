AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 20,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 116,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AlTi Global by 50.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

