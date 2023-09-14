Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 453.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Altigen Communications stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,274. The company has a market cap of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Featured Articles

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

