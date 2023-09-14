Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.77

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Amada Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

