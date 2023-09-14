American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.97.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $103.90.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.