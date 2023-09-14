American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.3 %

American Water Works stock opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

