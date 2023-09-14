AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires Shares of 512,785 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,042,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.40% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,258 shares of company stock worth $4,705,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $394.72 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

