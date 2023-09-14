AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.08% of Humana worth $47,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.30.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $473.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

