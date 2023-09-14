AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623,382 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $48,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $177.01 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.80. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.