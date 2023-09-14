AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

MMM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 398,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,123. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

