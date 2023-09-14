AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $102,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 91,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in McDonald’s by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $283.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.84. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

