AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $261.19. 51,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,180. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

