AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,097 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,210 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $20,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,964 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $87.79. 63,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $102.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Get Our Latest Report on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.