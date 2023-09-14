AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,718 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 267,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,484 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

