AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $19.76 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431,435 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,884 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after buying an additional 644,627 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,381,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,445,000 after buying an additional 473,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.71. 111,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

