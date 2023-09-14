AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $22.98 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163,118 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 98,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.